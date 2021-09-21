Timex launches Metalfit smartwatch on Amazon India

Timex Group India has launched a smartwatch with a full metal casing under the brand Helix. The new Helix Metalfit smartwatch will cost you Rs 2,799. It is available for purchase on Amazon India starting today.

The new Helix Metalfit smartwatch comes in five colour variants. In addition, it comes with 1 Years manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase.

Helix Metalfit Features

This all-new Helix Metalfit comes with a sleek full metal body and ultra-lightweight. It has a full capacitive touch display with 240*240 screen resolution and tap to wake feature for easy access.

The watch offers a suite of features like 50+ watch faces. It can track users’ health and fitness with numerous in-built monitors. It also lets users control camera and music. The watch comes with 10 in-built sports modes like Spinning, cycling, running, football, walking, badminton, yoga, basketball, treadmill and climbing.

The sports mode helps you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity.

This sturdy smartwatch comes with a powerful battery. The battery can be fully charged within 2 hours. The company claims to offer up to 10 days of usage. Thanks to the IP68 water resistance, you can wear it even in the rain.

The new Helix Metalfit smartwatch comes with multiple features like blood oxygen saturation level (Sp02) monitor, heart rate monitor and female health tracking. It also keeps track of Sleep patterns by detecting deep & light sleep, off bedtime and awake time in sleep mode.

Helix Timex Metalfit supports the new Helix Smart App with a user-friendly, easy to use UI. Download and install the “Helix Smart” App from Google Play or App Store to take a smart step towards fitness.