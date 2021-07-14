Timex Helix 2.0 smartwatch launched in India

Timex has announced the launch of the second generation of smartwatches – under the brand Helix Smart 2.0 on Amazon India during Prime Day 2021. The Helix Smartwatch 2.0 comes with a temperature sensor, heart rate monitor, activity tracker and telemedicine feature amongst its many other features.

The new Timex Helix Smart 2.0 is priced at Rs 3,999. It will be available in five strap colour options — Black, Black Mesh, Green, Rose Gold Mesh, and White. The watch will be available exclusively on Amazon during the Amazon Prime Day sale on July 26.

Timex Helix 2.0 Specifications

The Timex Helix 2.0 sports a 1.55-inch colour touchscreen display. It comes with over 10 sports modes including treadmill, basketball, yoga, football, badminton, and skipping. The watch features continuous body temperature monitoring and heart rate monitoring.

The watch can last up to 9 days on a single charge and 15 days on standby. The charging time for the watch is 3 hours as per the company’s claims. The wearable is IP68 certified and also gets 24 watch faces to choose from. Users can use the Timex iConnect app to download the watch faces. They can also sync their data with Google Fit and Apple Health. The watch also supports App and Email notifications.

Buyers of the watch also get a one-month free subscription to DocOnline. This service provides one-touch access to online consultation via phone and chat through the inbuilt telemedicine feature.

Back in April, the company launched the Timex Fit smartwatch. The watch comes with 6-day battery life and is designed to monitor your body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate. It comes with a smart sleep monitor system, activity tracker and sedentary reminder that can help you achieve a balanced lifestyle by keeping a track of your everyday routine. The watch comes with a 1-year warranty.