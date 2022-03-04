TicWatch GTH Pro announced with arterial health sensing

TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch has been launched by Mobvoi. The company has announced the new fitness tracker in collaboration with CardieX, a global health tech company.

The new smartwatch comes with Arty Heart Health and Dual Sensor Technology. Moreover, there is multiple workout modes. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The Mobvoi TicWatch GTH Pro is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website and Amazon. The watch is priced at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,600) in the US. It comes in a graphite black colour.

TicWatch GTH Pro specifications

TicWatch GTH Pro smartwatch features a 1.55-inch 2.5D curved display and a high screen-to-body ratio. The smartwatch comes with over a hundred watch faces with Mobvoi’s app, and up to three of them can be stored on the wearable.

For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.1 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Additionally, there are 14 workout modes available basketball, football, yoga, elliptical machine, and outdoor cycling among others. Further, it can automatically track your steps, calories burned, distance, miles walked, active minutes throughout the day.

READ MORE: TicWatch E3 launched in India for Rs 19,999 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS

As for the battery, the watch can last for about 7-10 days on a single charge and takes around two hours to completely recharge. In addition, the watch is water resistant with up to 5ATM (50 metres).

The TicWatch GTH Pro comes with Arty Heart Health and Dual Sensor Technology. It features dual PPG sensors that provide unique, user-specific insights into arterial health and other biometrics through high-fidelity sensing points both on the wrist and through the fingertip.

In addition, the smartwatch has many health monitoring functions. This includes skin temperature sensing, continuous heart rate, sleep tracking, blood oxygen measurement and stress management. Besides, the smart watch uses intelligent algorithms to monitor your health data to help you better grasp health changes.