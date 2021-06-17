TicWatch E3 launched in India for Rs 19,999 with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS

TicWatch E3 smartwatch has a round dial design and it features a 1.3-inch LCD display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top.

Mobvoi TicWatch E3 has been launched in India for Rs 19,999. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and is based on Google's Wear OS.

The TicWatch E3 is available for purchase on the Mobvoi website. It comes in a single Panther Black colour option along with three colour options for its silicone straps —Black, Blue, and Yellow.

TicWatch E3 specifications

TicWatch E3 smartwatch has a round dial design and it features a 1.3-inch LCD display with 360 x 360 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved glass on top. The ultra-flexible silicone rubber watch strap combines durability, comfort, and style. The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android above iOS devices. There are 20 workout modes including High Intensity, Pilates, Taekwondo, Skating, Walking, Running, Cycling, Swimming, Rowing, Yoga, Mountain Climbing, and major ball sports. There is also TicMotion which automatically detects your workout, tracks your activity and records fitness and health data, including heart rate, calories and Vo2 max.

TicWatch E3 also features a 24/7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen sensor for all-day blood oxygen saturation monitoring. The blood oxygen sensor in the TicWatch E3 consists of four sets of infrared LED light clusters and measures your SpO2 level by shining light into the blood vessels of your wrist. Turn the 24-hour monitoring on to automatically monitor and record your blood oxygen level at regular intervals throughout the day and night and quickly highlight potential health risks.

You also have TicSleep for sleep monitoring, TicZen for stress monitoring, and TicBreathe for breathing exercises. With TicCare you can also remotely monitor your loved one’s wearable data, such as heart rate, steps, sleep details, etc. The watch also features GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou for navigation along with Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n for connectivity.



The watch is water and dust resistant with IP68 up to 1.5 meter and can be used for swimming. It packs a 380mAh battery. By default, the Essential mode kicks in automatically when the power percentage drops below 5 percent. Toggle Essential mode during your preset hours or at night without interruption on health monitoring.

The TicWatch E3 also comes with NFC to make payments with Google Pay. It comes with call and message notifications. People can also control their smart home devices using Google Assistant. It measures 44x47x12.6mm and weighs approximately 32 grams.