These Realme smartphones confirmed to get Android 11 update

Realme Pro series which includes Realme 3 Pro and 5 Pro has also been confirmed for the Android 11 update.

Advertisement

In the latest #AskMadhav episode on YouTube, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that that all smartphone models will receive one major Android OS update and two years of security patch updates. With this, users took to Twitter to confirm whether the Realme X and Realme Pro series will get the Android 11 update or not.



Now to clear this confusion, Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed that both the Realme X series and Realme Pro series will receive for two major Android updates and that they will receive Android 11 as well.



The Realme X series will include Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2, Realme XT, and Realme X smartphones. This means that all these smartphones will receive two major Android updates. To recall, Realme XT has already started receiving the Android 10 update, and the Realme X phone is scheduled to receive the update next month.



The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro phones will receive the update in March 2020. Now all these phones have also been confirmed to receive Android 11 updates as well.



Similarly, Realme Pro series which includes Realme 3 Pro and 5 Pro has also been confirmed for the Android 11 update. Wang stated on Twitter that the company will “try our best not to miss any,” which confirms the major OS update. Both these devices were launched running Android 9.0 (Pie).



Realme has already started rolling out Android 10 based realme UI update to Realme 3 Pro. The Realme 5 Pro will receive the update next month.



Wang also clarified that Realme budget segment phones such as Realme 1, Realme C1, and Realme U1 will only get the Android 10 update. This means the company will not push Android 11 to the three phones.

Meanwhile, Realme C3 is all set to launch in India on February 6. Realme C3 will be backed up by a 5000mAh battery. It will come with a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini-drop notch display with 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. phone will have two variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB storage. It will have a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture. The phone will be powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 12nm processor.

Advertisement