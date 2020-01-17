  • 14:35 Jan 17, 2020

Advertisement

Realme UI based on Android 10 rolling out now for Realme 3 Pro

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 17, 2020 12:41 pm

Latest News

Realme will roll out the latest update to Realme XT today and Realme X2 Pro will get a beta version starting tomorrow.
Advertisement

Realme has announced that it is now rolling out Realme UI based on Android 10 to its Realme 3 Pro smartphone. The announcement comes just after the company announced that it will roll out the latest update to Realme XT today and Realme X2 Pro will get a beta version starting tomorrow.

The update comes with version number RMX1851EX_11.C.01 and it is 3.52GB in size. Last month also Realme 3 Pro received an update that brought fast switch toggles of dark mode along with December 2019 security patch.

In order to download the update, users can go to Settings > Software update and click on the Download button. Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

Here is the Complete Changelog:

Advertisement

 

Visuals
    -Updated UI to realme UI
    -Brand new Real Design makes visuals more attractive and operation more efficient.
 

Smart Sidebar

  - Optimized user interface and improved one-handed operation.
   - Optimized Smart Sidebar: Replaced File Console with File Manager; removed OSIE Visual Effect and No Notification Alerts.
  -  Drag an app out of Smart Sidebar to open it in Split-screen Mode.
  - Added two new features: “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”.
   - Optimized the Floating Window feature for more apps.
   - Added Bubbles: A bubble is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse or open the app.
   

Screenshot
 - Optimized 3-Finger Screenshot Gesture: Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe to take a screenshot of the selected part of the screen (partial screen   capture). Use 3 fingers to touch and hold the screen, and swipe your fingers outwards to capture a long screenshot.
   - Added screenshot settings: You can adjust the position of the screenshot preview floating window and set the screenshot sound.
  - Optimized screenshot preview floating window: After taking a screenshot, drag it up and release it to share it, or drag it down and release to take a long screenshot.
  - Navigation Gestures 3.0
  -  Optimized: New Android 10 navigation gestures
  -  Optimized gestures: All gestures are supported in landscape mode.

    System
     -Added Focus Mode: Minimizes outside distractions when you are learning or working.
     -Added whole new charging animation.
     -Optimized the Quick Settings user interface for easier one-handed operation.
     -Added pause feature for screen recording.
     -Added a floating window and settings for screen recording.
     -New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer.
     -Optimized system built-in ringtones.
     -Added TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility.
     - New management feature for recent tasks: You can view the memory of recent tasks and locked apps.

    Games
     -Optimized visual interaction for Game Space.
     -Optimized loading animation for Game Space.

   Homescreen
   -Added new live wallpapers.
   -Added artistic wallpapers.
   -Added option to open Global Search or the notification panel when swiping down on homescreen.
   -Added option to customize the size, shape, and style of app icons on homescreen.
   -Optimized the graphic design of password unlock to facilitate one-handed operation.
   -Support for animated wallpapers on the lockscreen.
   -Added a Simple Mode for homescreen, featuring larger fonts, icons and a clearer layout.

   Security
    -Random MAC address Generator: When your phone is connected to Wi-Fi network system generates a random MAC address to avoid targeted ads and protect your privacy.

    Tools
    -In Quick Settings or Smart Sidebar, you can open Calculator in a floating window.
    -Added the trim feature in Recordings.
    -Added the Weather (dynamic) ringtone, which automatically adapts to the current weather.
    -Added weather-adaptive animations in Weather.
    -Added audio source selection for screen recording

    Camera
    -Optimized the Camera UI for a better user experience.
    -Optimized the Timer UI and sound.

    Photos
     -Optimized the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails.
     -Added Album Recommendations that recognize more than 80 different scenes.

    Communication
    -realme Share now supports sharing files with OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.
    -Optimized the Contacts UI for a more efficient experience.

    Settings
    -Search Settings now supports fuzzy match and contains a search history.

    Music
    -Added Dual Mode Music Share in realme Lab

Realme Festive sale: discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 and more

Realme 3 Pro new update brings Dark Mode, October Security Patch and more

Realme 3 Pro receives a new update with Dark Mode Toggle and December security patch

Realme UI early access programme for Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT goes live

Realme UI update: Realme XT, 3Pro to get today, here’s how to get it

Latest News from Realme

You might like this

Tags: Realme 3 Pro Realme 3 Pro update Realme 3 Pro new update Realme 3 Pro features Realme 3 Pro specs Realme 3 Pro price Realme smartphones Realme

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Poco becomes an independent brand in India

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra camera sensors leaked

Xiaomi Mi 10 leaked poster indicates February 11 launch date

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?
What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies