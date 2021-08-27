These Realme phones will get the Virtual RAM feature via OTA

Realme and Oppo have been known to use a similar software and while Oppo has already revealed the Virtual RAM feature, Realme will be releasing the same feature to a bunch of its phones via an OTA.
With Virtual RAM feature turned ON, the phone will use the user-specified amount of storage as RAM from the internal storage of the device. This results in a better multitasking experience as the system now has more RAM so it can keep more apps in memory.
We reviewed the same feature during our review of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and we liked how it worked. The Virtual RAM feature is arriving on Realme phones and RMUpdate has now revealed the full list of smartphones which will be receiving the feature. Here’s the list:
- Realme X7
- Realme X7 Pro
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme X50
- Realme X50 Pro
- Realme-X50m
- Realme X2 Pro
- Realme X2
- Realme XT
- Realme X3
- Realme X3 SuperZoom
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme 8 4G/5G
- Realme 7
- Realme 7i
- Realme 7 Pro
- Realme 6i
- Realme 6
- Realme 6 Pro
- Narzo 30
- Narzo 20
- Narzo 30 Pro
- Narzo 30
- Realme Q3
- Realme Q3 Pro
- Realme Q2
- Realme Q2 Pro
- Realme V3
- Realme V5
- Realme V15
- Realme GT
- Realme GT Neo
- Realme GT Flash Edition
There’s no news as to when the update will arrive. In related news to Realme, it seems like the company will not launch the GT Master Exploration Edition in India. The confirmation comes from a Tweet (now deleted) from Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India. Further, he confirmed the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition wouldn’t launch in India while answering a user’s query. However, the fans have also shown their disagreement regarding the decision via Twitter. Moreover, it is unknown as to why the tweet was deleted later on.