These Realme phones will get the Virtual RAM feature via OTA

Realme and Oppo have been known to use a similar software and while Oppo has already revealed the Virtual RAM feature, Realme will be releasing the same feature to a bunch of its phones via an OTA.

With Virtual RAM feature turned ON, the phone will use the user-specified amount of storage as RAM from the internal storage of the device. This results in a better multitasking experience as the system now has more RAM so it can keep more apps in memory.

We reviewed the same feature during our review of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and we liked how it worked. The Virtual RAM feature is arriving on Realme phones and RMUpdate has now revealed the full list of smartphones which will be receiving the feature. Here’s the list:

Realme X7

Realme X7 Pro

Realme X7 Max

Realme X50

Realme X50 Pro

Realme-X50m

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2

Realme XT

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 4G/5G

Realme 7

Realme 7i

Realme 7 Pro

Realme 6i

Realme 6

Realme 6 Pro

Narzo 30

Narzo 20

Narzo 30 Pro

Narzo 30

Realme Q3

Realme Q3 Pro

Realme Q2

Realme Q2 Pro

Realme V3

Realme V5

Realme V15

Realme GT

Realme GT Neo

Realme GT Flash Edition

There’s no news as to when the update will arrive. In related news to Realme, it seems like the company will not launch the GT Master Exploration Edition in India. The confirmation comes from a Tweet (now deleted) from Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India. Further, he confirmed the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition wouldn’t launch in India while answering a user’s query. However, the fans have also shown their disagreement regarding the decision via Twitter. Moreover, it is unknown as to why the tweet was deleted later on.