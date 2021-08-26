Realme GT Master Exploration Edition might not arrive in India

Realme launched the Realme GT Master Edition as well as the GT Master Exploration Edition in late July. Out of the two, the GT Master Edition arrived in India earlier this month. However, it seems like the GT Master Exploration Edition by Realme might never make it to India.

The confirmation comes from a Tweet (now deleted) from Francis Wong, CMO of Realme India. He confirmed the Realme GT Master Exploration Edition wouldn’t launch in India while answering a user’s query. However, the fans have also shown their disagreement regarding the decision via Twitter.

It is unknown as to why the tweet was deleted later on. However, the device should be launched in the global markets soon. This is because it was spotted on Google Play Console and Google Supported Devices list recently.

Read More: Realme Narzo 50A renders surface online

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition Specifications

The Realme GT Master Exploration Edition has already been launched in China. The smartphone sports a 6.55″ FHD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it gets a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX766 main sensor with OIS, a 16MP ultrawide angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Furthermore, it has a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 32MP selfie camera.

The phone supports 4D game vibration. It is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device sports a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging. It will go from 0 to 50% in 12 minutes and fully charge in 32 minutes.

Realme GT Master Exploration Edition comes in grey and apricot colours. It starts at CNY 2,799 (approx Rs 32,000) for the 8/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 3,099 (approx Rs 35,500) for the 12/256GB model.