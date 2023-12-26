The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition Now Available On Epic Games Store For Free

Epic Games Store is celebrating the end of the year with a bang, offering some notable titles for free to its users. The latest addition to the free games lineup is The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, a sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment that lets you explore a vast and vibrant galaxy full of factions, choices, and consequences.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition includes the base game and the first expansion, Peril on Gorgon, which adds a new planet, new quests, new weapons, and new enemies to the game along with Murder on Eridanos Expansion. The Spacer’s Choice Edition also comes with some exclusive cosmetic items, such as the Spacer’s Choice Helmet, the Spacer’s Choice Armour, and the Spacer’s Choice Shrink Ray. The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition is available for free on Epic Games Store until later today, December 26, 2023.

Epic Games Store began their year end sale promotion by offering the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free, which consists of all the DLC packs released so far, except for the latest one, Lightfall. This edition includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep expansions. One can play through three campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armour, and the power of Stasis, allowing you to lock down and control the battlefield.

Post that, DNF Fuel was offered for free by Epic Games Store, followed by Melvor Idle, Art of Rally, Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Out of these, Fallout 3: Game of the Year edition was the most notable one. Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition is a post-apocalyptic role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The game is set in the year 2277, 200 years after a nuclear war that devastated the world. You play as a survivor of Vault 101, a fallout shelter in Washington, D.C. You venture out into the wasteland to find your father, who mysteriously left the vault.