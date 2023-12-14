Epic Games Store Giving Away 17 Free Games

Epic Games Store, the digital distribution platform owned by Epic Games, has announced that it will give away 17 free games to its users as part of its Holiday Sale 2023. The giveaway has begun on December 13 and will last until January 10, 2024. Each day, a new game will be available for free for 24 hours, and users can claim it and keep it forever.

The first one available for free is Destiny 2: Legacy Collection of all the DLC packs released so far, except for the latest one, Lightfall. This edition includes The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, and Shadowkeep expansions. One can play through three campaigns, unlock 37 Exotic weapons, 15 Exotic pieces of armor, and the power of Stasis, allowing you to lock down and control the battlefield.

Legacy Collection will be available until December 20, post of which new games should ideally start to unlock every day. Aside from this, Epic is offering discounts on select PC games and 33% savings at checkout on all eligible transactions priced at or combined to $14.99 (approx Rs 1,249) or more with Epic Coupons. This offer will also end on January 10, 2024.

Read More: Epic Games wins antitrust lawsuit against Google over Play app store

A discount is also available on Alan Wake 2, the survival horror that launched in October of this year. As an added bonus, anyone who buys Alan Wake 2 during the Holiday Sale will receive a digital voucher code for one copy of Alan Wake Remastered on PC. Besides, discounts are available on EA Sports FC 24, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Payday 3, Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, Lords of the fallen, Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and God of War.

Epic Games are also giving a bunch of freebies as a part of the Holiday Sale 2023, such as the Giddy gift in Fall Guys, Atterax Weapon, a 7-Day Affinity Booster, and a 7-Day Credit Booster in Warframe, 500 Asterites and 100,000 Coins in Honkai Impact 3rd, Monochromatic Pack in Disney Speedstorm, and much more.