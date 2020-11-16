Advertisement

Thanksgiving : Zoom temporarily removes 40-minute call limit

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 16, 2020 11:44 am

Zoom is temporarily removing its 40 minute call limit for the occasion of Thanksgiving on November 26th.
Zoom, the video calling app is bringing a temporary feature to its application that will allow users to make calls on zoom for more than 40 minutes. The announcement regarding the same was made on Zoom's official Twitter handle. 

 

On thanksgiving day, that is 26th November, the removal of the 40-minute restriction will take effect, lasting on 27th November at 6 a.m. ET (4:30p.m. IST). As per the announcement, the removal is being implemented "so your family gatherings don't get cut short" on thanksgiving. 

 

Zoom's main competitor, which is Google Meet currently has a restriction of 60 minutes per call. This temporary removal will definitely attract more users to the application. The company claims that it now has close to 300 million users because of the Work From Home Trend. 

 

Read More: Google Meet gets the ability to change custom backgrounds during a video call

 

The company is constantly adding new features to its application, and one such recent addition was two-factor authentication for more security for your account. 2 Factor-Authentication is basically an extra layer of security for your account so that your account requires an additional code (like an OTP) which is sent to your mobile, besides your password. 

 

It also added features like Gallery View, Multi-pinning, Multi-spotlight and unmute with consent for the virtual classroom. The Multi pinning can be used by any person to pin upto 9 participants of a video call in their own personal view. 

 

The multi-spotlight feature can be used by teachers to spotlight upto 9 students in the video call who will be visible to all the participants of the class. 

