Advertisement

Zoom adds two-factor authentication to its app

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : September 11, 2020 4:58 pm

Latest News

Zoom has added 2 factor authentication into its service as an extra layer of security to prevent data and privacy breaches.
Advertisement

Zoom, is adding another security feature into its service. The company is now enabling 2 Factor-Authentication for its users in its app to prevent data and security breaches. 2 Factor-Authentication is basically an extra layer of security for your account so that your account requires an additional code (like an OTP) which is sent to your mobile, besides your password. 

 

Read More: Zoom adds new features in Virtual Classroom

Advertisement

 

How to enable two-factor authentication in Zoom?

 

If you want to know about how to enable it, follow these steps which have been mentioned on the Zoom Support page. 

 

  1. Sign in to the Zoom web portal.

  2. In the navigation menu, click Advanced then security. 

  3. Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled.

  4. Select one of these options to specify users to enable 2FA for:

  • All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account.

 

  • Users with specific roles: Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles. Click the pencil icon, select the roles, then click OK

 

  • Users belonging to specific groups: Enable 2FA for users that are in the specified groups. Click the pencil icon, select the groups, then click OK.

 

Implementing 2FA helps organizations meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information," Zoom said in a statement. 

 

With the new feature, you can also use authentication apps like Microsoft Authenticator or Google Authenticator to get OTPs. Or you can ask Zoom to send you an OTP after you add your mobile number or your email address.

 

Zoom adds new features in Virtual Classroom

Zoom Out? A temporary disruption in the videoconferencing giant's services

Zoom adds new features with the latest update

Zoom opens a technology centre in Bengaluru, will it be helpful?

Zoom to offer end-to-end encryption for all its users

Zoom says it blocked users in China for sharing Tiananmen pictures

Latest News from Zoom

You might like this

Tags: Zoom

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

How to use the new Download UI in Microsoft Edge?

What is E-Gopala App?

WhatsApp working on a Catalogue shortcut for businesses and a new Call button

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies