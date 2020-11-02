Google Meet gets the ability to change custom backgrounds during a video call

Google Meet is now getting the ability to change backgrounds in a video call, same as the Zoom app.

Google is now introducing a feature that has been appreciated in Zoom video calling app already, which is the ability to change your background in the Google Meet app during a video call.

According to Google, Custom backgrounds can help you show more of your personality, as well as help hide your surroundings.

'Virtual backgrounds work directly within your browser and do not require an extension or any additional software. At launch, they’ll work on ChromeOS and on the Chrome browser on Windows and Mac desktop devices. Support on Meet mobile apps will be coming soon; we’ll announce on the Google Workspace Updates blog when they become available.', the blog post announcing the feature reads.

The feature will be OFF by default for the users.

How to change background image in Google Meet Video Call?

Before a video call

Open the Meet app and then select a meeting. Before you join, on the bottom of your self view, tap Blur your background to turn blur on and off. To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background. To upload your own image for your background, click Add Add. Click Join Now.

During a video call

Tap the screen to see your self view. On your self-view, tap Blur your background to turn blur on and off. To select a pre-uploaded background, click a background. To upload your own image for your background, click Add Add. To change the background before starting a new call, Go to Google Meet. Select the meeting you have to join.

The feature is rolling out to Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers and users with personal Google accounts.

For Rapid Release domains, the Gradual rollout to eligible devices (up to 7 days for feature visibility) will start on October 30, 2020. For Scheduled Release domains, the Gradual rollout to eligible devices (up to 7 days for feature visibility) will start on November 6, 2020.