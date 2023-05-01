Tempt Rush neckband with Vibration alert, Qualcomm chip launched in India

Tempt, one of the known audio brands in India, has launched its latest Tempt Rush neckband in India. It is powered by the Qualcomm CSR 8635 chipset which, according to the company, “ensures high-quality sound output and enhanced user experience”. Read on to know more about the new audio product.

Tempt Rush: Price, Specs

The Tempt Rush neckband is available in India at temptindia.com, Amazon and Flipkart at a price of Ra 649.

The Tempt Rush neckband gets a 10mm speaker with a copper ring, vibration alert, frequency response of 20Hz-20KHz, and a working range of ≥10M. The neckband also has a multifunctional button for easy control and can be charged via a micro USB port.

It has a charging time of 1.5 hours, playback time of 35 hours, and the earphone standby time is approximately 120 hours. Moreover, the neckband is sweat and water-resistant, with an IPX7 rating. The device connects wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.2.

As per the brand, the neckband is designed to deliver “crystal-clear audio with deep bass and clear vocals”.The 10mm speaker with a copper ring ensures that the audio is delivered with high fidelity and the vibration alert feature notifies the user of incoming calls and messages.

If you want to explore more options in the neckband space, Lava recently debuted its Probuds N31 which are priced at Rs 999 and pack a huge 280 mAh battery that provides 45+ hours of playtime, ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) and a Pro-Game Mode that offers latency as low as 60ms. Additionally, it comes with Type-C Fast Charger that enables playtime of 12 hours in just 10 minutes of charge.