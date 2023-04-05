Probuds N31 neckband, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS launched in India

Lava’ Probuds has launched the N31 neckband in India which comes with features such as more than 45 hours of playtime, Environmental Noise Cancellation and more. Meanwhile, OnePlus debuted its Nord Buds 2 in India, which succeed the Nord Buds from last year. The new buds come with 25dB active noise cancellation, 12.4mm drivers and more.

Probuds N31 Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 999, the Probuds N31 will be available in 3 colours: Firefly Green, Wild Red, and Panther Black. It further comes with segment-first 2 months additional warranty on successful registration. The Probuds N31 will be available for purchase from April 12, 2023, on the Lava Mobiles E-Store and Amazon.

The Probuds N31 features a massive 280 mAh battery that provides 45+ hours of playtime, ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) and a Pro-Game Mode that offers latency as low as 60ms. Additionally, it comes with Type-C Fast Charger that enables playtime of 12 hours in just 10 minutes of charge.

Probuds has also introduced the N31 Dare 2 Compare Challenge wherein consumers can get the N31 free of charge in case they can find a better neckband in terms of features and capabilities under Rs 1000, says the company.

The buds have an IPX6 rating along with the latest 5.3 version for Bluetooth connectivity. They pack 10mm Dynamic Drivers and Dual Device Pairing and is Voice Assistant Enabled for “Ok Google” & “Hey Siri”.

The company says that the N31’s earplugs are shaped to prevent it from falling while working out or running.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Price, Specs

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Nord Buds 2 will be available on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores. Moroever, from April 11, 12PM IST, ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant bank discount of Rs 200 on credit card full swipe, and credit & debit card EMI on purchase of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2.

The Nord Buds 2 come with a BassWave Enhancement feature and pack 12.4mm extra-large enhancement driver unit. There’s an added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm to improve audio stiffness. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 reduces background noise through Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth and a dual-core processor.

OnePlus Nord buds use an AI algorithm, an advanced technology that allows users to make clear calls using a dual mic system which can amplify the human voice. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also has a Transparency Mode, which allows users to play music while still being able to hear outside voices and background noise.

Users also get several equaliser modes, including Balanced, Serenade, Bass and Bold. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was designed in collaboration with Dolby Atmos technology and Dirac Audio Tuner for smoother performance with higher fidelity, especially when connected to a OnePlus device.

A full charge can last up to 7 hours without its case and 36 hours with a charging case. It only takes 10 minutes of charging to guarantee up to 5 hours of usage, with the Active Noise Cancellation off. It is also durable against dust and water with a certified IP55 rating. Lastly, the buds allow users to customize settings using quick taps and long presses to dictate an action.