Telegram Release’s AI-Powered Sticker Search in Telegram App Alongside Other Features

Telegram, the instant Messaging platform with close to one billion monthly active users, has launched a major update introducing AI-powered sticker search in Telegram App alongside other enhanced video features, new customization options, and improved engagement tools for content creators.

AI-Powered Search for Millions of Stickers

Telegram now enables users to search from millions of custom stickers and emojis uploaded by the community. This advanced search capability supports 29 languages, including English, Spanish, Arabic and Hindi. Users can simply enter descriptive keywords such as “thinking monkey” or “space dog,” and the AI will instantly display relevant sticker suggestions.

Copy Video Link at Current Time

Telegram has enahnced its video-sharing functionality by allowing users to copy and share video links with timestamps. Users can now direct viewers to specific moments in a video by selecting the ‘share’ option within the video player, which will automatically provide an option to include the current time in the link. This feature enhances the sharing of key highlights, funny moments and important segments within Telegram and across other platforms.

Video Covers in Channels

Channel owners can now select a cover photo for videos they post, similar to Telegram Stories. Users can choose a specific frame as the video cover and further customize it with text, stickers and emojis using Telegram’s built-in video editor. This feature enhances video presentation, making content more engaging and visually appealing.

Saved Progress for Videos

Telegram now saves users’ progress while watching videos, allowing them to resume exactly where they left off. This feature is particularly beneficial for long-form content, ensuring a seamless viewing experience. Additionally, all videos on Telegram support picture-in-picture playback, enabling users to continue watching while navigating through chats.

React with Stars as a Channel

Telegram expands its Star reaction functionality, allowing users to react to posts in channels using their channel’s identity. This update enhances privacy and offers content creators greater visibility on the leaderboard. The Star reaction continues to support anonymous mode, giving users the flexibility to engage with content discreetly.

Similar Bots

Users can now explore similar bots directly from bot profiles, making it easier to discover useful services, utilities and games. This feature is designed to enhance user engagement and provide more options for interacting with the Telegram ecosystem.