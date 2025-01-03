First Update for Telegram in 2025: Collectible Gifts, Message Search Filters, and More

A new update for Telegram has been released by the Messaging platform which includes collectible gifts that can be transferred or re-sent to other users, the ability to send reactions to in-chat events, filters for message search, an in-app QR code scanner and much more.

The update for Telegram introduces Collectible Gifts. Gifts you receive on Telegram are now able to be upgraded to collectibles. Collectible gifts have special attributes and can be transferred to other users or auctioned on NFT marketplaces.

When you upgrade a gift it unlocks a new appearance from dozens of custom variationsmade by Telegram artists. Collectibles also receive a random set of secondary traits, including a background color, icon and number. This means every collectible gift is a unique work of art — and that some will be more rare than others.

When buying a gift for another user, the company says you can send it already upgraded — and watch as they unwrap their collectible artwork right in the chat. Then, when someone sends you a gift, joins a group or starts a video chat, a special service message appears in the conversation which now support reactions — so you can say thanks or welcome new members in just two taps.

The search bar in your chat list lets you quickly find messages from any of your chats. Results in the ‘Chats’ tab now have extra filters that let you refine the list to show results only from private chats, group chats or channels.

Telegram allows public figures and organizations to become verified, so users can quickly identify official sources of information. To further improve transparency on Telegram, official third-party services are now able to assign extra verification icons to user accounts and chats. This decentralized platform for additional verification will help prevent scams and reduce misinformation — with a unique proactive solution that sets a new safety standard for social platforms.

Next, Folders names now support custom emoji, which lets Premium users make their folders extra expressive — or more minimalist by replacing text with specific icons. The in-app camera on Android and iOS now recognizes QR codes by default, opening links in your preferred browser without switching apps.

Finally, Telegram noted that in 2024, thanks to Premium subscriptions, privacy-conscious ads, Telegram Stars and more, Telegram reached profibability.