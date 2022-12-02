Tecno Pova 4 to debut in India this month, Samsung Galaxy A04e could also arrive soon

Tecno seems to be gearing up to bring a new smartphone to India, called Pova 4 which has already debuted in Bangladesh last month. Separately, Samsung also seems to be preparing the launch of a budget A-series smartphone in India, and that’s the Galaxy A04e. The Galaxy A04e has also been launched in select markets previously.

Tecno Pova 4 India launch timeline

Citing industry sources, MySmartPrice reveals that the new Tecno smartphone should debut in the country in the first half of December. This means that we can expect the device to launch before December 15th. The Tecno POVA 4 debuted in Bangladesh last month. The device will arrive as the successor to the POVA 3 that debuted earlier this year.

The Indian variant of the Pova 4 should retain the same specifications as the Bangladesh model. This means it should come with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate support and a hole-punch cutout at the top for the front camera. It is powered by the Helio G99 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The device features an 8MP front camera. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It also packs a 6000mAh battery and has support for 18W fast charging out of the box.

For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock as well. The device runs Android 12 out of the box with a layer of HiOS on top. It supports dual SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth, GNSS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy A04e India launch timeline

The report from 91Mobiles suggests that the Galaxy A04e could be arriving soon in India as the publication has got its hands on the storage variants and colour options of the Indian variant of Galaxy A04e. As per the leak, the Galaxy A04e will come in two colours, Light Blue and Copper.

In addition, the leak suggests that the device will be available in the nation in the 3GB+32GB, 3GB+64GB, and 4GB+128GB variants. The leak does confirm that the smartphone which was initially introduced in October in select markets, is now making its way to India.

As for its specs, the Galaxy A04e has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs an unspecified octa-core SoC which is reportedly the Helio G35 but Samsung hasn’t confirmed it yet. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung handset sports a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 5MP f/2.2 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the device is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 10W standard charging. Further, the device doesn’t seem to have a fingerprint sensor, but there should be support for face unlock.

In addition, it includes connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device runs on Android 12-based OneUI Core 4.1.