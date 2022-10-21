Samsung Galaxy A04e, iQOO Neo 7 launched

Samsung and iQOO have launched new smartphones including the Galaxy A04e, and the iQOO Neo 7, respectively. While the former is a budget offering with a big 5000mAh battery, the latter is one of the most high-end smartphones being offered from iQOO, being packed with a Dimensity 9000+ processor.

While the pricing and the availability of the Galaxy A04e is yet to be confirmed, it can be bought in colours like blue, copper, and light blue whenever it becomes available. As for the iQOO Neo 7, it is offered in Pop Orange, Impression Blue, and Geometric Black colours. The smartphone costs CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 30,800) and CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,200) for the base 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations. The 12GB + 512GB variant comes priced at CNY 3,299 (approx Rs 37,700).

Samsung Galaxy A04e Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop notch, and a 60Hz refresh rate. It packs an unspecified octa-core SoC which is reportedly the Helio G35 but Samsung hasn’t confirmed it yet. It is paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For optics, the Samsung handset sports a dual rear camera setup. This includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and another 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 5MP f/2.2 front shooter for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the device is backed up by 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 10W standaed charging. Further, the device doesn’t seem to have a fingerprint sensor but there should be support for face unlock.

In addition, it includes connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port. The device runs on Android 12 based OneUI Core 4.1.

iQOO Neo 7 Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, 1500 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

It packs up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. There is also a vapour chamber cooling system for heat dissipation. For optics, the iQOO device packs a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset features a 16-megapixel f/2.5 camera on the front.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Further, it boots Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean. For connectivity, you get dual-SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging the handset. It also has an under-display fingerprint sensor, X-Axis linear vibration motor, and stereo speakers.