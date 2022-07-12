Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo launched in India with Helio G85 SoC

Tecno has launched two new smartphones in India including the Camon 19 and the Camon 19 Neo. Both the smartphones are powered by the same MediaTek Helio processor and also pack the same 5000mAh battery. The main difference between the two smartphones lies within the camera sensors.

The Tecno Camon 19 costs Rs 14,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant in India. It is offered in Eco Black, Geometric Green, and Sea Salt White colour options. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo costs Rs 12,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Dreamland Green, Eco Black, and Ice Mirror colours. Both the phones will go on sale from July 23 via retail stores and Amazon India.

Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo sport a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Camon 19 series draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion as well.

The Camon 19 Neo has a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor which has f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens. You get features such as ISO control, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and more. At the front, the device uses a 32MP wide camera for selfies and video calls.

The Camon 19 on the other hand, has a a 64-megapixel main sensor, which is paired with an f/1.7 aperture lens. Rest of the rear sensors remain the same while on the front, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter.

Further, the Camon 19 Series is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. The smartphones run on Android 12-based HiOS UI and has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE for connectivity and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor present as well.