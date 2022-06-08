Tecno Wallet launched

Tecno announced that it will globally announce the Camon 19 series on June 14 and now, it has introduced the Tecno payment wallet for the Camon 19 series users and other Tecno device users. It is a payment wallet and finance app built for its devices and integrated into the CAMON 19 series of phones.

The Tecno Wallet will allow users to make easy and secure payments for a range of services including money transfers, airtime, data, bills, and shopping. It aims to build a digital and financial hub and lifestyle platform that aggregates products, services and merchants from across the market, allowing TECNO users to transact, access credit and enjoy exclusive rewards and promotions as soon as they unbox their smartphones.

It will be available for download on selected existing device series and will come pre-installed on new Tecno smartphones, including the upcoming CAMON 19 series set to be unveiled in a week. The wallet has pilot launched in Nigeria in May, and roll-out to Kenya in middle of June. The future launches will include Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Code d’Ivoire and Senegal in the second half of 2022.

Tecno Wallet Features

Tenco Wallet empowers every Tecno smartphone user to pay for anything, anywhere, conveniently and securely. The Wallet introduces a new integrated digital payment experience that makes the process of paying for data, airtime, bills and shopping fast and reliable, says the brand.

Consumers can use the Wallet to handle their everyday transactions such as paying for airtime and groceries at the tap of a button, as well as access innovative financial services, all on one super-app. Further, the wallet helps consumers manage their finances in one place by connecting their existing cards and bank accounts to the app. It will also be compatible with major card schemes and financial institutions on the continent.

Tecno Wallet also integrates a “revolutionary digital Instant Credit service” that enables its users to access a credit line in seconds and enjoy an interest-free period of up to 16 days powered by licensed financial institutions. Traditional requirements such as paperwork, guarantors or fees are eschewed in favour of a data science-based approach that will empower customers to quickly access credit and grow their limit based on their payment behaviour.

In the near future, Tecno Wallet will also offer cashback and promotional rewards, along with discounts and deals with participating merchants and retailers, the company said in a statement.