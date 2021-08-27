Tata Sky unveils its first batch of India-made set-top boxes

Tata Sky, one of India’s DTH operator, has introduced India-made set-top boxes. They have been manufactured in partnership with Technicolor Connected Home and Flextronics.

This project builds further on the long-standing partnership between Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home, the leading provider of set-top boxes and broadband access solutions for network service providers (NSPs) around the world.

The mass production of the set-top boxes developed for Tata Sky by Technicolor Connected Home started in Chennai, in partnership with Flextronics, in June 2021, the company said.

Technicolor Connected Home is leveraging its best-in-class supply chain to enable Tata Sky to deliver an enhanced level of service and customer premises equipment for subscribers in the Indian market.

Talking about this, Tata Sky’s MD & CEO, “The India-made set-top boxes will help generate employment while reducing lead time. The boxes have been tested and re-tested beyond the factory floor for quality assurance, and we hope this endeavor will help us to serve the Indian consumers even better.”

“Today’s news marks the accomplishment of objectives outlined in August of 2020, in which Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home committed to shifting the production and distribution of STBs – including Android TV-based Binge+ set-top box – within India. This is another step in Technicolor Connected Home’s continuing investment in the growth of the important Indian market,” said Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

Last month, Tata Sky extended its integrated OTT content offering on the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app by bringing Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs 129 per month. Access to the Prime Video app can commence either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.