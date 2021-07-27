Tata Sky Binge is now available with Amazon Prime Video

Tata Sky has now extended its integrated OTT content offering on the Tata Sky Binge Mobile app by bringing Amazon Prime Video.

This partnership will enable Tata Sky Binge subscribers to subscribe to Prime Video via Binge and explore its content library. This will include Amazon Originals as well as its vast portfolio of international and regional movies and web series.

Prime Video content on Mobile app

Subscribers can opt for a Prime Video subscription directly through their Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs 129 per month. Access to the Prime Video app can commence either by clicking on the Prime Video banner on the home page or by clicking any Prime Video asset on the content rail.

Further, the operator has also integrated the Amazon Prime Video metadata within its Android-enabled smart set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+. Subscribers can now enjoy recommendations from Prime Video’s wide-ranging content portfolio.

Viewers can access Tata Sky Binge service on their screens of choice via two plans to choose from – Rs 149 & Rs 299.

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. Amazon Prime Video can be availed at an additional subscription on both these plans.

The Binge service allows users to consume content from 11 different OTT platforms including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and now Amazon Prime Video.

The users will now be able to enjoy exclusive Amazon Originals as well as popular movies and TV shows. Some of the new movies include Sherni, Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Asuran, Wonder Woman 1984, The Great Indian Kitchen etc. Among Amazon Original TV shows, subscribers can watch new seasons of The Family Man, Mirzapur, Comicstaan and new Originals including DOM among others.

Previously, Tata Sky 4K HDR streaming was launched. All the subscribers will be able to avail the service at no additional cost. This offer is available only for a year from its launch.