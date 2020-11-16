Tata Sky offering upto Rs 400 discount for new connections, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box price dropped again

Tata Sky is offering Rs 400 discount on its premium HD+ Set-Top Box, Rs 200 discount on the Android TV-based Binge+ Set-Top Box and Rs 150 on the HD Set-Top Box.

Direct to Home (DTH) operator Tata Sky has announced a new offer for customers who are looking to purchase a new connection. The company is offering up to Rs 400 off on the company’s Set-Top Boxes on buying a new connection.





The discount offer is available on HD, Binge+ and HD+ STBs. However, the offer will be valid only for those customers who will pay online. There is no discount on the SD set-top box.



Tata Sky is offering Rs 400 discount on its premium HD+ Set-Top Box, Rs 200 discount on the Android TV-based Binge+ Set-Top Box and Rs 150 on the HD Set-Top Box. Interested customers can head to the company’s website for buying a new Tata Sky connection.



Tata Sky Binge+ was launched at a price of Rs 5,999, then it got reduced down to Rs 3,999. A recent price cut brought the price down to Rs 2,999.



Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box is now available at Rs 1,349 instead of its regular price of Rs 1,499 after a discount of Rs 150. Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is currently available at Rs 2,799 instead of its usual price of Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 200. Customers will have to enter ‘TSKY150’ and ‘TSKY200’ code at the checkout page.



Tata Sky HD+ Set-Top Box is now available at Rs 4,599 instead of its regular price of Rs 4,999 after a discount of Rs 400. Similarly, customers will have to enter ‘TSKY400’ code at the checkout page.



Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box offers all live channels like a normal STB and simultaneously also offers Android TV so you can enjoy OTT services like Hotstar, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, etc. It also has Google's services like the Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, and the Play Store through which you can download a bunch of other apps. It has a memory of 8GB and RAM of 2GB. The memory is expandable with the help of an SD Card.



Earlier, Tata Sky’s OTT service, Tata Sky Binge announced its partnering with SonyLIV to delight customers this festive season. The partnership will add 1000+ hours of exciting content to Tata Sky Binge including TV Shows, Movies and SonyLIV Originals like Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta story, JL50, Avrodh - The Siege Within, Your Honor, Undekhi and movies like Kadakh, Ram Singh Charlie among others. It will also offer the widest selection of movies, choicest TV shows from its wide bouquet of Sony Pictures Networks channels and Live sports.



