Tata Sky Binge partnership with SonyLIV adds 1000+ hours of on-demand content

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 02, 2020 2:26 pm

Tata Sky’s OTT service, Tata Sky Binge, is partnering with SonyLIV to delight customers this festive season. The partnership brings high quality Shows, Movies & Sports to customers.

The partnership will add 1000+ hours of exciting content to Tata Sky Binge including TV Shows, Movies and SonyLIV Originals like Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta story, JL50, Avrodh - The Siege Within, Your Honor, Undekhi and movies like Kadakh, Ram Singh Charlie among others. It will also offer the widest selection of movies, choicest TV shows from its wide bouquet of Sony Pictures Networks channels and Live sports.

Tata Sky Binge is a streaming platform that is accessed via the Amazon Fire TV Stick- Tata Sky Edition or the Tata Sky Binge+ Android powered Smart Set-top box. It offers a host of entertainment options from India’s 9 premium OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids and now SonyLIV. It also offers 3 months of Amazon Prime Video at no extra cost.

 
Tata Sky subscribers can access the library of premium OTT apps on Tata Sky Binge via the Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition for Rs 299 per month. New Tata Sky customers can avail a Tata Sky Binge+ connection at Rs 2,999 and existing customers can upgrade or get a secondary connection at an offer price of Rs 2,499. This includes 6 months subscription to the Tata Sky Binge platform. Tata Sky Binge customers on the FireTV stick or the Binge+ Box also get access to last 7 days of missed shows (based on linear entitlement) and 3 months of Amazon Prime Video subscription at no extra cost.

Commenting on the partnership, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said, “We have always believed in giving a wealth of choice to our subscribers in terms of new content offerings. Banking on shared synergies, we are confident that SonyLIV’s library of outstanding content will ensure that our subscribers continue to discover the most entertaining and engaging content on the Tata Sky Binge platform.”

