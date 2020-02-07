Tata Sky discontinues SD set top box

Customers who booked an SD connection in recent times will get the Set-Top Box installed.

Tata Sky has reportedly discontinued its standard definition (SD) set-top box from 5th February 2020. The SD box is now no longer available to purchase for new connections.



With this, the operator now has four options for its customers - Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky 4K, and Tata Sky+ HD. The new move comes after recently after Tata Sky HD set-top box received a price cut in India.



DreamDTH reports that Swati Yadav, a Tata Sky representative said, “Effective 5th February 2020 our SD box will not be sold as a DTH connection, customers can purchase HD connection which is available at Rs 1399”. On the Tata Sky website, the Tata Sky SD set-top box is giving a 404 “page not found” error.



However, the report says the customers who booked an SD connection in recent times will get the Set-Top Box installed. Also, Tata Sky will continue providing support for SD Set-Top Box.



After the recent price cut on HD Set-Top Box, Tata Sky’s SD and HD Boxes were available at the same price of Rs 1,399. The company revealed a Rs 1,000 price cut on its set-top box in the country.

Meanwhile in a related news, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999. Tata Sky is offering a Rs 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box. After making the purchase successfully, the cashback would be credited to user’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating the Binge+ set-top box