  • 13:12 Feb 07, 2020

Advertisement

Tata Sky discontinues SD set top box

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 07, 2020 1:06 pm

Latest News

Customers who booked an SD connection in recent times will get the Set-Top Box installed.

Tata Sky has reportedly discontinued its standard definition (SD) set-top box from 5th February 2020. The SD box is now no longer available to purchase for new connections.

With this, the operator now has four options for its customers - Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky 4K, and Tata Sky+ HD. The new move comes after recently after Tata Sky HD set-top box received a price cut in India.

DreamDTH reports that Swati Yadav, a Tata Sky representative said, “Effective 5th February 2020 our SD box will not be sold as a DTH connection, customers can purchase HD connection which is available at Rs 1399”. On the Tata Sky website, the Tata Sky SD set-top box is giving a 404 “page not found” error.

However, the report says the customers who booked an SD connection in recent times will get the Set-Top Box installed. Also, Tata Sky will continue providing support for SD Set-Top Box.

After the recent price cut on HD Set-Top Box, Tata Sky’s SD and HD Boxes were available at the same price of Rs 1,399. The company revealed a Rs 1,000 price cut on its set-top box in the country.

 

Meanwhile in a related news, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999. Tata Sky is offering a Rs 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box. After making the purchase successfully, the cashback would be credited to user’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating the Binge+ set-top box

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top box leaked, might launch on December 16

Tata Sky SD and HD set-top boxes price increased

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box launched in India at Rs 5,999

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999

Latest News from Tata Sky

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Vodafone and Idea postpaid plans to come under Vodafone RED brand

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999

BSNL Rs 108 and Rs 1,999 prepaid plans launched in Kerala circle

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies