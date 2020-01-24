Tata Sky HD set-top box gets a price cut in India

The company has revealed a Rs 1,000 price cut on its set-top box in the country.

Tata Sky has announced a price cut on its HD set-top box in India. The company has revealed a Rs 1,000 price cut on its set-top box in the country.

With this, the official website of Tata Sky lists its HD set-top box for Rs 1,399. Interestingly, with the price cut, the price of both SD and HD set-top boxes are now the same. Previously, the company increased the prices of its SD and HD set-top boxes.

The SD set-top box price has now been increased by Rs 300, while the HD set-top box has got a price rise of Rs 200. After the price revision, Tata Sky is now offering the SD set-top box price at Rs 1,399 and the HD set-top box is now priced at Rs 1,499. The Tata Sky new set-top box prices are reflecting on the website.

Meanwhile, the company announced its latest Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box in India for Rs 5,999. The new Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box is now listed on the company website, alongside the Tata Sky HD set-top box, and Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder. The set-top box is powered by Android TV and works with Google Assistant voice search.

After the free trial period, consumers would have to pay Rs 249 per month. Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will enable subscribers to watch both live TV and OTT content on one device. The OTT content can be viewed by connecting the box to the Internet.

The STB features a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs the latest Android TV 9.0 Pie platform. Users can download more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. The Tat Sky Binge+ set-top box also comes a Google assistant button for voice control. There is a Catchup feature which enables consumers to access content from the past 7 days.