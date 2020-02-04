Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box now available to existing customers at Rs 4,999

Tata Sky is offering a Rs 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box.

Tata Sky Android set-top box called as Tata Sky Binge+ was launched earlier this year in India at Rs 5,999. Now Tata Sky Binge+ is available to existing Tata Sky users reportedly at an effective price of Rs 4,999.



Tata Sky is offering a Rs 1,000 cashback to its existing customers purchasing the Binge+ Android TV-based set-top box. After making the purchase successfully, the cashback would be credited to user’s Tata Sky account within 48 hours of activating the Binge+ set-top box, reports DreamDTH.



Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is powered by Android TV and works with Google Assistant voice search. It enables subscribers to watch both live TV and OTT content on one device. The OTT content can be viewed by connecting the box to the Internet. Tata Sky Binge service is available for free for one month and will be charged at Rs 249 post the first free month access.



The set-top box features a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs the latest Android TV 9.0 Pie platform. Users can download more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. There is a Catchup feature which enables consumers to access content from the past 7 days.



Apart from shows from Tata Sky, the streaming service offers OTT content from players like Zee5, Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Eros Now, Hungama and SunNxt applications. Also, Tata Sky Binge would offer subscribers with over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.