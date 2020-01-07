Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box launched in India at Rs 5,999

The new Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV set-top box is now listed on the company website, alongside the Tata Sky HD set-top box, and Tata Sky HD set-top box + recorder.

Tata Sky has launched Android set-top box called as Tata Sky Binge+ in India. The Binge+ set-top box has been priced at Rs 5,999 and is currently offering 30 day free trial of the Tata Sky Binge subscription. The new set-top box will compete with the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub, which are priced reasonably at Rs 3,999.



After the free trial period, consumers would have to pay Rs 249 per month. Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box will enable subscribers to watch both live TV and OTT content on one device. The OTT content can be viewed by connecting the box to the Internet.



Apart from shows from Tata Sky, the streaming service offers OTT content from players like Zee5, Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Eros Now, Hungama and SunNxt applications. Also, Tata Sky Binge would offer subscribers with over 5,000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library.



The STB features a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs the latest Android TV 9.0 Pie platform. Users can download more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. The Tat Sky Binge+ set-top box also comes a Google assistant button for voice control. There is a Catchup feature which enable consumers to access content from the past 7 days.



