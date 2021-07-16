Tata Sky 4K HDR streaming launched via Binge+ Set-top-box

Tata Sky today announced that it is launching 4K HDR streaming service on its platform. According to the DTH provider, the availability of the 4K HDR service through the Tata Sky Binge+ 4K-enabled set-top-box will further elevate the content viewing experience of the consumers.

Travelxp, a travel infotainment channel will be available in 4K HDR and will be streamed via the internet. All Tata Sky Binge+ subscribers will be able to avail the service at no additional cost. This offer is available only for a year from its launch.

Where to find the 4K HDR streaming service?

We can confirm that the channel is already available for streaming. These streamed services will be listed under Guide > ‘Internet TV’ and will be itemized in the ‘Home’ section. Upon selection of a channel, the subscriber will be tuned into the service and playback will happen via the internet.

The services available under 4K HDR streaming service from Tata Sky will be listed under the Guide section under ‘Internet TV’ pre-filters. Additionally, 4K services will be indicated using the 4K HDR icon in the program information screen. It will also be shown in the information bar making the discoverability of the service easy for the subscribers.

The company recently unveiled its revamped music service offering. It is called Tata Sky Music. The service integrates both Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscriptions. It is available on TV as well as on Mobile App at a price of Rs 2.5 per day.

Earlier, the two Tata Sky Music services were separate with Tata Sky Music+ offering some additional benefits. But now, both subscription services have been combined and are collectively called Tata Sky Music.

Tata Sky Music offers a 360-degree family plan for all music lovers that can be enjoyed with access on both television and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Active subscribers of the service will continue to enjoy the free Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth INR 99 per month, through the Tata Sky Mobile app at no additional cost.