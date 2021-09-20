Tata Sky Binge adds EPIC ON & DocuBay OTT platforms

Tata Sky has added two new apps to Tata Sky Binge – EPIC ON & DocuBay. This takes the total number of partner apps on the platform to thirteen.

EPIC ON & DocuBay Apps

EPIC ON & DocuBay – two popular OTT apps helmed by IN10 Media Network, will add thousands of exciting movies, shows, reality TV content and award-winning documentaries from around the globe to the existing bouquet of content on Tata Sky Binge. Subscribers will be able to access the new content library on existing subscriptions across large screen connected devices (Tata Sky Binge+ Box and Tata Sky edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick) and the Tata Sky Binge Mobile App.

Tata Sky Binge is a streaming platform that aggregates content from 13 premium OTT apps including Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream and now EpicOn & Docubay. These are all accessible via a single interface and single subscription. Interested subscribers can also access a subscription to Amazon Prime Video at an additional monthly top-up of INR 129 on any of the Binge packs.

Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan can avail of the Tata Sky Binge service on television screens (via Amazon Fire TV Stick- Tata Sky Edition and Tata Sky Binge+ Android-powered Set-top box) and mobile screens. The 149 mobile-only plan will give access to the Binge service only on mobile screens via the Tata Sky Binge Mobile App.

EPIC ON brings to the table an exciting array of content including a mix of movies, TV shows, short films, reality TV content, food & travel shows. Some of the world-acclaimed marque content available on the app includes Gandhi, Dharmakshetra, Siyasat, Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and many more. It also features popular Korean Drama titles dubbed in Hindi and short films adding a variety of genres to suit subscribers looking for a more diverse content palette.

DocuBay, the home for streaming documentaries from around the globe, adds world-class informative content including award-winning documentary films on nature, science, history, wildlife, travel, crime, world events and much more. Some of the key titles to engage the subscribers to include Victims of ISIS, Financing Terror, Bitcoin: The end of money as we know it, among several others.

Commenting on the addition of new partner apps, a Tata Sky spokesperson said, “This festive season, we are adding two new platforms to Tata Sky Binge for our viewers to dive deeper into the world of content. EPIC ON and DocuBay will add more diversity to our content catalogue driving further engagement. We believe such platform additions will only make Tata Sky Binge the absolute go-to destination for the viewers.”