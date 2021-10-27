TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch launched for Rs 1899

TAGG has launched a smartwatch in India called TAGG Verve Neo. The new TAGG Verve Neo smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 1,899.

The smartwatch comes in three colour variants – Blue, Black, and Rose Gold with more than 16 strap variants. It is available for purchase on Amazon. The watch also comes with a 12-month warranty.

TAGG Verve Neo Features

This all-new TAGG Verve Neo features a 1.69-inch LCD display with 240 x 280 screen resolution and 500 NITS brightness. The Zinc Alloy Body can withstand the daily rough usage with ease. There are also 100+ Watchfaces to personalise your viewing experience.

The watch also comes with SpO2 monitoring that measures blood oxygen saturation and a heart rate sensor. In addition, it has a sleep tracker and also a menstrual cycle tracker.

The watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. The watch comes with 16 in-built sports modes like Skipping, cycling, indoor running, football, walking, badminton, yoga, basketball, table tennis, hiking and more.

The sports mode helps you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity.

This smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 10 days of usage. In addition, it comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

TAGG Neo App is available on both play store and apple app store. In addition, there is a remote camera and music player. It can also alert you to incoming calls and messages.

Previously, TAGG Verve Plus smartwatch was launched for Rs 1899. The smartwatch comes in three colour variants – Silver, Black, and Golden and offers over 16 variants of wrist straps. It is available for purchase on Flipkart.