TAGG Rogue 100GT TWS Gaming earbuds launched in India

TAGG, an Indian AIoT products manufacturer has launched a new pair of TWS gaming earbuds for the Indian users, and its called the Rogue 100GT TWS. These earbuds are claimed to offer a low latency mode which can bring down the latency to up to 55ms for an enhanced audio video sync.

The TAGG Rogue 100GT TWS are priced at Rs 999 and are available on Amazon India in two colour options including Black and White.

TAGG Rogue 100GT TWS Specifications

The new set of TWS gaming earbuds have features dedicated to gamers such as a flashy design with gaming aesthetics, including a cyan-colored “Slayer Lighting” on the earbuds as well as the charging case. As we talk about it being dedicated to gamers, the TWS also come with built-in equalizer with three presets namely Gaming Mode, Punchy BassX Mode, Balanced Mode for Acoustics, and Vocals.

These sound modes can be accessed by using the touch controls of the earbuds. Further, the TAGG Rogue 100GT TWS are backed by 10mm dynamic drivers to offer an enhanced listening experience. Next, they have a 55ms low latency mode to enable real-time audio. For calling, the company claims that the earbuds have crystal clear voice quality during calls, thanks to the quad-mic setup and background noise cancellation.

Read More: TAGG Verve Connect Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch launched in India

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 and QwikPair Technology so they connect to your smartphone as soon as you open the lid of the case. The earbuds have a total playback time of 20 hours (including the charging case) while a 10-minute charge is claimed to last up to 3 hours. One can charge the case via a USB-C port. The earbuds are also IP55 rated, making them water and dust resistant.