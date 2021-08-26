Syska launches two Adapters for charging devices

Syska Accessories has announced the launch of Syska PDQC01-36W and Syska PDQC02-42W Adapters for power charging devices. Both the adapter come with 180 days warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product.

Syska adapters are available at leading retail outlets. The PDQC01-36W adapter is priced at Rs 2,499 and PDQC02-42W adapter costs Rs 2,999. Both products come in two colours- Vista White and Jade Black.

Owing to factors such as the pandemic leading to a large proportion of the workforce working from home, and the increase in processing power of devices have escalated the demand for smartphones, thereby causing an increase in the dependency on charging adapters.

Syska has created these adapters with highly advanced technology offering a super-fast charging experience. Both the adapters have inbuilt advanced circuitry and built-in safeguards to protect devices against excessive current. In addition, the multi-layer protection prevents it from overheating and overcharging.

The PDQC01-36W adapter weighs only 100 grams, whereas the PDQC02-42W weighs 110 grams, making them portable, elegant and a perfect travel buddy. The adapters support Apple’s lightning charging cable, type C fast charging cable, and micro USB cables. Both the adaptors offer super-fast charging with 18W & 24W power delivery (PD), respectively, and 3.0 USB.

The adapters have an in-built overcurrent, overvoltage, short circuit, and temperature protection. In addition, they consist of multi-layer protection, which protects the devices from over-heating, over-current, and over-charging.

The Syska PDQC01-36W/PDQC02-42W adapters come with dual fast charging ports to charge two devices at one go. The adapters have been ergonomically designed to present a sleek look. They are portable and light in weight.

Syska adapters allow users to seamlessly charge multiple devices such as a smartphone, power bank, mp3 player, wireless headphones etc.