Syska launches P1037B 10,000mAh Powerbank in India

Syska Accessories today announced the launch of the Syska P1037B Powerbank. The company is in-line with the government’s mission to make the country truly AtmaNirbhar and is manufacturing this power bank within India. Syska mobile accessories is known to offer a wide range of products. These include wireless speakers, wireless headsets, Bluetooth earphones, car chargers, and others.

Syska P1037B Powerbank comes with 180 days of warranty upon facing any manufacturing errors. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product. The power bank is priced at Rs 1,599. It is available in four colours – Perkier Blue, Vibrant Red, Pristine White and Elegant Black at leading retail stores.

The Syska P1037B powerbank weighs around 217 grams and consists of a steady capacity of 10000 mAh/37Wh. Moreover, it comes with an LED indicator as wells as a micro USB port. Syska’s newly launched power bank has the capability to charge multiple gadgets at one go with fast charging speed.

Syska has developed the power-bank with 9-layers of advanced chip protection, which ensures safety from any kind of short-circuits and malfunctions. Furthermore, it provides temperature resistance, PTC protective circuit, output overcurrent/overvoltage protection, incorrect insertions protection and reset mechanisms that ensures optimum efficiency.

The Syska Powerbank has dual input ports, Micro USB input of DC 5V/2.1A and Type C input of DC 5V/2.1A that can be utilized at the same time for quicker charging. Furthermore, the power bank has dual USB-A output ports of DC 5V/2.4A. This enables the user to charge two devices simultaneously. The power bank has low current mode for AIoT devices.

The power bank is compatible with multiple devices such as iPhone, iPad, iPod, smartphones, Mp3/Mp4, PSP, PDA, and Bluetooth etc. Syska launched a 20,000mAh power bank back in February of this year for Rs 2,499.