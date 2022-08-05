Crossbeats Ignite Grande smartwatch launched in India

Crossbeats has launched a new smartwatch in India called Ignite Grande which comes with features such as Bluetooth calling, SpO2 tracker, and a 1.75-inch ultra-HD LTPS display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. Apart from that, the watch also has several health and fitness related features.

Priced at Rs 3,499, the Ignite Grande is available on crossbeats.com and Amazon India in colours like Sapphire Black, Arctic Blue and Graphite Grey.

Packed in an Aerospace Aluminium Metal body, Ignite Grande boasts a slew of patented features, says the brand. In addition to the Mono Channel for BT calling, it is powered with patented HyperSense technology, which empowers the refresh rate of the screen to 60Hz

The TrueHue technology in Crossbeats Ignite Grande is touted to enhance the colours on the display. Again, it is a trademarked display technology which as per the brand ensures that the 1.75” UHD LTPS dial is complemented with advanced screen quality like better colors, contrast, fonts, resolution, and more. The watch is further powered by a Realtek 8763 chipset and supports single click pairing.

Apart fromt that, Ignite Grande has high precision health monitors for Heart Rate, Blood Pressure and SpO2 with 24 diverse sports modes. The watch also supports SnapCharge for faster charging speeds. The company claims a battery life of up to seven days for the Ignite Grande. With Bluetooth calling, it is reduced to up to two days.

The brand recently also launched a set of TWS earbuds in India called Crossbeats Slide. The Slide TWS sport 10mm Neodymium drivers that are claimed to deliver thumping bass with a slide-to-open design. The earbuds come with a premium quality leather tag, which is claimed to protect the buds from falls and damage. One can attach the case to a bag or a key so they don’t lose them.