Street Fighter 6: Minimum System requirement To Get Going

Capcom has released the much-awaited Street Fighter 6, the latest instalment in the Street Fighter series. Players can now dive into the game’s various modes – World Tour, Fighting Ground, and Battle Hub – without any further delay.

About Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 boasts a diverse roster of 18 new and classic characters who bring their unique art styles and powerful moves to the Battle Hub, aiming to dominate and reign supreme.

Street Fighter stands out from its counterparts by offering a range of gameplay styles, including Classic, Modern, and Dynamic. This allows players to choose the style that best suits them. Moreover, the game’s background and commentary contribute to an immersive and realistic experience.

New characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, Luke, Jamie, Kimberly, and many more will debut in it, along with the refurbished character designs.

Undoubtedly, the sequel might interest players if the gameplay suits their expectations. To run Street Fighter 6, which is powered by Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE, you will need a PC that can handle its requirements.

Read More:

How to Play and Use Umbreon in Pokemon Unite?

More details about the Nothing Phone (2) emerge: Here’s how many updates it will get

Minimum PC Requirements to Play Street Fighter 6

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 / AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory : 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GTX1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 580 (VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Recommended PC requirements to Play Street Fighter 6

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)/Windows 11 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7 8700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX2070 / Radeon RX 5700XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60 GB available space

Please keep in mind that the game has recently been released, and certain mechanisms may still need some refinement. As the game is currently undergoing improvements, you may experience a drop in framerate during particularly graphic-intensive scenes.