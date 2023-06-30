Stray is coming to Xbox in August 2023

Annapurna Interactive, the developers of Stray, have announced the Xbox version of the game will be released on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One on August 10, 2023.

Stray, published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by the small French studio BlueTwelve, was initially released on July 19, 2022, for PS4, PS5, and PC. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game, that follows the story of a stray cat that has been lost in an ancient city dominated by machines, robots, and even mutant bacteria. The cat thrives to get on the surface of the normal world, for which she is assisted by a drone called B-12.

Immense Success of Stray

Stray proved to be a huge success for Annapurna Interactive, selling 2.5 million copies within a month of its release. Currently, there are more than 62,000 players active on PC Stray.

Besides, Stray is among the highest-rated video game of the year 2022. Stray won The Best Debut Indie at The Game Awards 2022 and The Game Award for Best Independent Game 2022.

Xbox Players Enjoyment

After a long waiting, Xbox players now will be able to seamlessly enjoy a similar cyberpunk game, that took the steam by storm in 2022.