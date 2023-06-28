Xbox Game Pass Adds 3 New Games

From June 27, Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to enjoy two new additions in PC, cloud, and console platforms. The two new games are; Bramble: The Mountain King and F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch.

As the month of June is about to end, Xbox decided to add a little more entertainment by adding Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town to the Xbox game library.

Microsoft’s Xbox Games Pass is a video game subscription service that offers access to a wide range of titles at a reasonable and affordable cost.

Bramble: The Mountain King

Introduced on 27th June

Platforms: PC, Cloud, and Console

Bramble: The Mountain King is an action-adventure game created by Dimfrost Studio. The journey begins in a world inspired by Nordic fables, where danger lurks beneath the surface of breathtaking beauty. You must survive intense encounters with mystical creatures to make it through.

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

Introduced on 27th June

Platforms: PC, Cloud, and Console

Have you heard of F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch? It’s a thrilling Metroidvania game created by TiGames. As a player, you get to venture into uncharted territories of a complex and interlinked game world, armed with three unique weapons – The Fist, Drill, and Whip – each with distinct fighting techniques.

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Introduced on 29th June

Platforms PC and Console

If you enjoy farming and are interested in farming techniques, Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town may be the game for you. Developed by XSEED Games, the objective of the game is to revive Grandpa’s lost farm in the manner of your choosing.

Xbox Game Pass Games – July 2023

The Xbox Game Pass’ popularity can be attributed to its continuous addition of exciting games. This trend of providing enjoyable gaming experiences is set to continue, as the release of 5 new game titles in July 2023 has already been confirmed.