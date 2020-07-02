Advertisement

Spotify Premium Duo subscription launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 02, 2020 10:53 am

The company has introduced a new Premium Duo subscription for its customers in the country.
Spotify has announced the launch of a new subscription plan in India. The company has introduced a new Premium Duo subscription for its customers in the country. 

 

Interestingly, the service has been launched in 55 countries as well. The plan comes with a price tag of Rs 149 per month. The latest subscription is designed for two individuals who live at the same address. The plan offers two premium accounts of Spotify. Users will get features like ad-free playback, offline playback and one will also get a new specially curated playlist known as Duo Mix. 

 

The company will offer two different accounts, each with its own music library, playlists and recommendations. In order to activate the service, users need to Sign up or login to your existing Spotify account and then invite someone you live with to join Duo by email, WhatsApp etc. The invited users must confirm their address and then only the plan will get activated. 

 

Previously, Spotify partnered with Amazon to bring its popular music streaming service with Alexa on Amazon Echo devices in India. The company has revealed that Spotify on Amazon Alexa will be limited to Amazon Echo devices and it will be soon available to other Amazon-enabled devices including FireTV and more. 

 

In order to set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, users need to go to the Alexa app and go to Settings > Music > Link New Service and then select Spotify. Users will need to then login Spotify with username and password. The company has also introduced a new range of voice commands for Amazon Alexa.

 

