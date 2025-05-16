Sony WH-1000XM6 Headphones Launched with 12 Microphones, QN3 Chip, 30-hour Playback

Sony has officially announced the Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones in the global markets after they got leaked last week. The new headphones are powered by Sony’s new QN3 chip and pack 12 microphones including beamforming ones which make the noise cancellation much superior on these than their predecessors. Further, they are claimed to be 7 times faster than the XM5s.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Price, Availability

The WH-1000XM6 are priced at $450 (approx Rs 38,400), which is $50 more than the XM5. The device is available in Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver, and Black shades. The headphones come with a new carry case with a magnetic latch.

Sony WH-1000XM6: Features

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is gets a new QN3 chip with HD Noise Cancelling. The XM5 used the QN1 chip and the QN3 makes these headphones seven times faster than their predecessor. Powered by advanced processors and an adaptive microphone system, noise cancellation is optimized in real time. The headphones feature 12 microphones along with Multi Noise Sensor technology and an Adaptice NC Optimizer which automatically adjusts to external noise, air pressure, and wearing style for uninterrupted, immersive sound.

With the Auto Ambient Sound Mode, it can balance music and external sounds with Auto Ambient Sound Mode, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings. Advanced noise-shaping D/A conversion technology reduces distortion and enhances bass delivering crisp and accurate sound. Six-microphone AI-based beamforming system, isolates your voice, filtering out background noise for crystal-clear calls.

They have a runtime of 30 hours with Fast charging support that’ll give 3 hours of playback with a 3-minute charge. One can further customise noise cancellation, adjust ambient sound, and access personalize EQ settings with the Sony Sound Connect app.

The WH-1000XM6 headphones also use new Sensors and spatial sound technology to deliver immersive sound for Augmented Reality games like “Ingress” from Niantic.

The audio relies on 30mm drivers with support for Hi-Res Audio, DSEE Extreme, a 10-band EQ along with LDAC codec support. Further, the headphones come with features like Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention, Microsoft Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair, Background Music, Personalized Spatial Audio, Wind Noise Reduction, 360 Reality Audio with head tracking and Speak to Chat.

Read More: Sony Announces PS5 Summer Sale in India, Slashes PS5 Price for a Month

Wireless connection is handled via Bluetooth v5.3 and they also support multipoint connection for connecting to two devices simultaneously along with auto-switching and low latency. They’ll have a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5mm Audio Jack as well for a wired connection when the battery dies.