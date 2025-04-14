Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, and ULT Field 3: Check Features, Pricing

Sony debuted a new set of ULT series products last week in global markets. Sony ULT series debuted last year both globally and in India. The new products in the lineup include the Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC, ULT Field 5, and ULT Field 3, alongside an ULT Mic. Here’s everything to know about them.

Sony ULT Tower 9, ULT Tower 9AC: Features, Prices

The Sony ULT Tower 9 is available now with a suggested retail price of $899.99 (approx Rs 77,300) while the Tower 9AC is priced at $749.99 (approx Rs 64,469).

The new tower speakers from Sony support 360° Party Sound. The ULT Tower 9 and ULT Tower 9AC feature four tweeters that deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker, with two mid-range speakers for vocal clarity. The speaker also includes Sony’s X-Balanced Speaker Unit to ensure clear audio and powerful sound.

Hitting the ULT button gives access to two bass modes – ULT1 for deeper, lower Frequency bass and ULT2 for powerful punchy bass.

The ULT TOWER 9’s can provide up to 25-hour battery life, while the ULT TOWER 9AC uses an AC connection without a built-in battery. The easy-to-carry handle makes it simple to carry or lift and the stable castors help easily pull the speaker.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC do more than just play music — where the 360° Party Lights create a synchronized lighting display that can link up to 100 compatible speakers, syncing both music and lighting seamlessly.

The ULT TOWER 9 and ULT TOWER 9AC are also equipped with fun and convenient features, such as karaoke and guitar inputs, as well as the unique TV Sound Booster function that enhances the audio-visual sound experience.

Sony ULT Field 5, ULT Field 3: Features, Prices

ULT Field 5 (Left), ULT Field 3 (Right)

The ULT Field 5 sells for $329.99 (approx Rs 28,300) while the Field 3 sells for $199.99 (approx Rs 17,200).

The Sony ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3 feature a new shoulder strap for easy carrying. The ULT Field 5 offers a superior music experience with boosted bass, while the ULT Field 3 is claimed to deliver powerful bass from a compact body. There’s also the ULT button on the two speakers.

The technology in the ULT Field 5 works in harmony for better sound quality. The X-Balanced Speaker Unit produces a clear and powerful sound with a tweeter providing a spacious sound for high frequencies. The passive radiators are optimized to enhance bass sound.

The ULT Field 3 packs a two-way active driver design, incorporating a dedicated woofer and tweeter. Plus, the layout of the side passive radiators has been optimized to enhance bass sound.

The detachable shoulder strap offers multiple carrying options, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. With the ULT Field 5 and ULT Field 3, listeners can choose the colour that matches their look, from Black and Off-White, and an additional Forest Gray colorway with the ULT Field 3.

The Field 5 can deliver up to 25 hours of battery life, while the ULT FIELD 3 offers up to 24 hours of non-stop playback.

With IP66 and IP67 waterproof and dustproof ratings, the ULT FIELD 5 and ULT FIELD 3 are ready for listening wherever users like – and there’s no problem rinsing them off either. The speakers are also salt-water resistant making them ideal for beachside listening.

The 360° Party Lights are also added to the ULT FIELD 5. Both speakers include other convenient features, such as Party Connect, Multipoint Connection, Bluetooth Fast Pair, and a USB charging port.

Sony ULT Mic: Features, Price

The ULT Mic, selling for $149.99 (approx Rs 12,900), is designed to pair seamlessly with our ULT POWER SOUND Series speakers. These wireless microphones instantly connect two wireless mics by inserting dongles into the quarter-inch jack mic port, delivering “exceptional vocal clarity.”