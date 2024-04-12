Sony Introduces ULT Power Sound Series; 3 Speakers, 1 Headphones Launched

Sony has introduced a completely new lineup of audio products dubbed ULT Power Sound series. The series consists of four products at the time of launch, including 3 speakers such as ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7 and ULT Field 1, along with a pair of headphones called ULT Wear. Here’s what is all on offer with each one of these.

Sony ULT Power Sound Speakers

ULT TOWER 10 is available in black from April 2024 with a price of €1,200 (approx Rs 1,07,000)

ULT FIELD 7 is available in black from April 2024 with a price of €450 (approx Rs 40,100)

ULT FIELD 1 is available in black, forest grey, off white and orange from April 2024 with a price of €140 (approx Rs 12,500)​

Tower 10

With ULT Tower 10, you get 360° Party Sound, 360° Party Light and karaoke, thanks to a supplied wireless mic. You can even connect the speaker to your TV. The speaker is equipped with an ULT button for different type of bass-emphasised sound mode. Once you press the ULT button, you can toggle between ULT1 and ULT2 where the former is for deep bass boost for low-frequency sound while the latter is for powerful bass with punchy beats.

The speaker has Echo and Key Controls on the top panel. You can plug in another microphone for a duet or a guitar to play along using the ULT TOWER 10 as an amp. Users can also link up to 100 compatible speakers to synchronise music and lighting through Party Connect.

Field 7

The ULT Field 7 also gets the ULT button with the same functionality as Tower 10. It also supports Sound Field Optimisation which automatically adjusts the sound setting to provide an optimal music experience. It gets up to 30-hour battery life plus, with quick charging you get 3 hours of playing time in 10 minutes. The speaker is not only IP67-rated but its also also salt water resistant for listening to music on the beach. This speaker also has carry handles, karaoke support, echo and key controls, ambient lighting, and Party Connect support.

Field 1

The ULT Field 1 is the smallest out of the trio, with the ULT button, up to 12 hours of battery life, IP67 rated, shockproof design and salt-water resistance. Its available in multiple colours and is equipped with a built-in mic for hands-free calling with Echo Cancelling technology for clearer calls.

Sony ULT Wear Headphones

ULT Wear headphones are available in black, forest grey and white from April 2024 with a price of €200 (approx Rs 17,800).

These are the first headphones in the Sony ULT Power Sound series and offer the same ULT button as the speakers where ULT1 delivers deep, low-frequency bass, and ULT2 provides powerful bass. ​They’re powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V1, the same processor found in Sony’s 1000X series headphones, and a driver unit designed for ULT POWER SOUND series. For ANC, they have Dual Noise Sensor technology.

They have a foldable design and come complete with a carry case. The headphones havw wear detection so the sensor pauses your music when you take them off and starts again when you put them on. The headphones can pair with two devices at the same time as well.