Sony launches WH-1000XM5 headphones, Yamaha introduces new TWS earbuds in India

Sony and Yamaha today launched a new set of audio products in India, including the WH-1000XM5 from Sony and TW-E7B, TW-ES5A TWS earbuds from Yamaha. The new Sony headphones have two processors controlling eight microphones and an Auto NC Optimizer for automatically optimising noise cancelling based on your wearing conditions and environment.

Sony WH-1000XM5 India Price, Availability & Specifications

Sony India has announced a special pre-booking offer for the new WH-1000XM5 headphones. Customers can now pre-book the WH-1000XM5 at a special introductory price of Rs 26,990. This offer is valid from 21st September till 7th October 2022. The MRP of the product is Rs 34,990 and will be available in Black & Silver colours.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sport multiple microphone noise cancelling, which keeps out more high and mid-frequency sounds than ever. “With four microphones on each earcup, this is our biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling”, says Sony. Ambient sound is captured even more accurately for a dramatic reduction in high-frequency noise. Thanks to Auto NC Optimizer, noise cancelling performance is always and automatically optimised based on wearing conditions and external environmental factors such as atmospheric pressure.

Specially developed by Sony, the new Integrated Processor V1 complements the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The specially designed 30mm driver unit features a soft edge which enhances noise cancelling, especially in low-frequency ranges. The headphones support multi-point connectivity for up to two devices for calls and music

The Sony WH-1000XM5 supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC. Further, using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme technology upscales compressed digital music files in real-time. The Voice Pickup Technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to isolate your voice precisely for clearer calls.

Further, the headphones have a noiseless design with stepless slider, seamless swivel and hanger, and silent joints. However, they do not fold, unlike their predecessor. You can use Sony’s app on both iOS and Android to fine tune your listening experience. Further, the headphones have support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistance.

These Bluetooth headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. They also feature Google’s fast pair tech. Sony claims that the WH-1000XM5 can last 30 hours on a single charge while fast charging can give you a 3 hour playback time only with a 3 minute charge. The headphones come with a carrying case in the box and they also support touch controls for easy access to music and other controls.

Yamaha TW-ES5A, TW-E7B India Price, Specifications

The Yamaha TW-ES5A will be launched at Rs 15,700 and will be available in black, blue and green colours. The TW-E7B is priced at Rs 24,200 and will be available in black and white colours. Both earbuds will be available for purchase on select e-commerce sites and offline stores.

The TW-E7B and TW-ES5A offer the company’s True Sound and Listening Care technologies. In addition, E7B adds Yamaha’s special active noise cancellation, while the ES5A boasts IPX7 water and sweat resistance, as well as sporty silicone fins to keep the buds in place while you’re doing fitness stuff.

Read More: Yamaha launches TW-E3B, TW-E5B TWS earbuds in India

TW-E7B Features

The TW-E7B true wireless earbuds come with active noise cancellation, advanced listening care, and ambient sound. It has a Yamaha-exclusive Active Noise-Canceling technology that preserves and protects your music. The earbuds come with a listening optimiser, which corrects sound in real-time while reacting to you and your surroundings.

Listening Care Advanced optimizes dynamic loudness for full-range sound at reduced listening levels. Calls are clear due to an enhanced mic design and Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture). The buds have IPX5 water and sweat resistance and a battery life of up to 22 hours total (6 h + 16 h).

TW-ES5A Features

These True Wireless Sports Earbuds come with Secure Fit, Waterproof and Ambient Sound. It further sports Yamaha True Sound and sports unique earbud shape with silicone fins for a secure and comfortable fit. Next, these earbuds are IPX7 water and sweat resistant. There’s also an Ambient Sound mode for better awareness of your surrounding noises.

Again, it has loudness optimization for full-range sound at lower listening volumes with advanced mic design and Qualcomm cVc (Clear Voice Capture). It can last up to 34 hours of total battery life (9 h + 25 h).

Both of the new earbuds feature app control, in addition to simple controls to make phone calls, activate your voice assistant and control your music with easy-to-find buttons. Each model offers a carrying case, charging cables and extended battery life.