Sony launches LinkBuds S – World’s Smallest, Lightest Noise Cancelling TWS earbuds

Sony has launched a new set of TWS earbuds under the LinkBuds branding, called the LinkBuds S. Sony calls these ”the world‘s smallest and lightest, noise-cancelling, Hi-Res Truly wireless headphones”. The earbuds weigh 4.8 grams and come with features such as LDAC codec and Hi-res audio support.

Sony has priced the LinkBuds S at $200 (approx Rs 15,562). The earbuds will be available starting May 20 in select markets. The company hasn’t mentioned whether these will be available in India or not.

Sony LinkBuds S Specifications

Sony has been able to kept a small size of the earbuds by developing a compact driver and integrating the Bluetooth Audio SoC (System on Chip) and high quality noise cancelling processor in one single chip. The Sony LinkBuds S automatically switches between Ambient Sound Mode and noise cancelling depending on where you are and what you’re doing.

Adaptive Sound Control is a smart function that senses where you are and what you’re doing, then adjusts ambient sound settings for the ideal listening experience. Over time, it learns your behaviour and recognises locations that you frequently visit, such as your workplace or a favourite café, and tailors sound to suit the situation.

The LinkBuds S house new 5mm driver unit, featuring a high-compliance diaphragm. Furthermore, it supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless thanks to LDAC. Using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme upscales compressed digital music files in real time. In addition, Sony and Microsoft have come together to develop technology that helps people better navigate through the world.

LinkBuds S support the Microsoft Soundscape app. The unique integration enables innovative experiences for richer 3D audio-based navigation, while sensors embedded in LinkBuds S allow for a true heads-up and hands-free experience. The earbuds have a proximity sensor so it can pause music when you take it out of your ear and play the music when you put it back in.

The earbuds have Google Assistant support and Alexa built in. You also get Google fast pair support, IPX4 rated build, 6 hours of playtime from your headphones and another 14 hours with the case. A 5 minute quick charge gives you up to 60 minutes of play time, and the Sony Headphones Connect app will even notify you when your charging case drops below 30%.