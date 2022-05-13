Sony announces WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling headphones

Sony has announced the launch of the WH-1000XM5 headphones as the successor to the WH-1000XM4. The new Sony headphones come with two processors controlling eight microphones along with an Auto NC Optimizer for automatically optimising noise cancelling based on your wearing conditions and environment. The Sony WH-1000XM5 will go on sale on May 20, 2022, and is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs 30,900).

Sony WH-1000XM5 Specifications, Features

The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sport multiple microphone noise cancelling which keep out more high and mid frequency sounds than ever. “With four microphones on each earcup, this is our biggest ever step forward in noise cancelling”, says Sony. Ambient sound is captured even more accurately for a dramatic reduction in high frequency noise. Thanks to Auto NC Optimizer, noise cancelling performance is always and automatically optimised based on wearing conditions and external environmental factors such as atmospheric pressure.

Specially developed by Sony, the new Integrated Processor V1 complements the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. The specially designed 30mm driver unit featuring a soft edge enhances noise cancelling, especially in low frequency ranges, helping you enjoy your music precisely without ambient noise. The carbon fiber composite material realizes light weight and high rigidity dome and improves sound clarity, especially in high frequency ranges.

Read More: Sony launches Bravia 32W830K Google TV in India at Rs 28,990

The WH-1000XM5 supports High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC. Further, using Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Extreme technology upscales compressed digital music files in real time. The Voice Pickup Technology uses four beamforming microphones and an AI-based noise reduction algorithm to isolate your voice precisely for clearer calls.

Further, the headphones have a noiseless design with stepless slider, seamless swivel and hanger, and silent joints. However, they do not fold unlike their predecessor. You can use Sony’s app on both iOS and Android to fine tune your listening experience. Further, the headphones have support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistance.

These Bluetooth headphones can be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. They also feature Google’s fast pair tech. Sony claims that the WH-1000XM5 can last 30 hours on a single charge while fast charging can give you a 3 hour playback time only with a 3 minute charge. The headphones come with a carrying case in the box and they also support touch controls for easy access to music and other controls.