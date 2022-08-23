Sony HT-S400 soundbar with subwoofer launched in India

Sony has launched a new soundbar in India with model number HT-S400 that comes with a subwoofer along with it. The HT-S400 is a 330W soundbar that comes with Dolby Digital and S-Force PRO Front Surround. It is also equippped with a small OLED display on the front to show information about currently selected mode and more.

The Sony HT-S400 soundbar is priced at Rs 21,990 and can be purchased from Sony retail outlets, as well as other e-commerce platforms in India. It couples high-quality Dolby Digital with S-Force PRO Front Surround, Sony’s proprietary virtual surround sound technology. Using front speakers only, Sony’s digital sound field processing technology virtually reproduces the surround sound field, with audio coming at you from both sides.

With technologies such as the X-Balanced Speaker Unit and Separated Notch Edge on the speaker unit helping to enhance vocal clarity, the soundbar is bound to deliver clear dialogues. Front speakers feature an X-Balanced Speaker Unit. The unique rectangular shape of these speakers maximises the diaphragm.

The soundbar comes combined with powerful wireless subwoofer with a large 160‑mm speaker unit. An OLED display window on the soundbar offers at-a-glance status information on remote control functions including input source, volume, and sound settings such as Sound Field, Voice mode and Night mode. For connectivity, the soundbar supports Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, and Optical input.

Sony recently also launched the SA-RS5 wireless speakers in India. The set of two premium wireless speakers can be paired with the HT-A7000 premium soundbar. They have a total sound output of 180 watts. Furthermore, the speakers also support 360-degree spatial sound for a more immersive experience. The Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers feature an omnidirectional block design.