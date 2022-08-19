Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers launched in India

HomeNewsSony SA-RS5 wireless speakers launched in India

Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers have been launched in India.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Sony has launched a new pair of wireless speakers in India called Sony SA-RS5. The set of two premium wireless speakers can be paired with the HT-A7000 premium soundbar. They have a total sound output of 180 watts. Furthermore, the speakers also support 360-degree spatial sound for a more immersive experience.

The Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers are priced at Rs 47,990 and are already available for purchase across all Sony Stores, major offline and online channels.

The Sony SA-RS5 wireless speakers feature an omnidirectional block design. These speakers, when combined with a compatible soundbar, can intelligently measure the distance between speakers and ceiling using dual microphones in each speaker for smart and easy set up. Further, they have a Sound Field Optimisation feature which can be activated using the ’Optimise’ button.

Next, the Sony SA-RS5 speakers are equipped with an up-firing speaker system, soft dome type tweeter, wide directivity woofer, and dual passive radiators. The audio device is said to offer a 360-degree spatial sound to give a more cinematic and immersive experience. The two speakers have a total 180W sound output. They also feature 6ch amplifier channels. The wireless speakers are also equipped with built-in mics. 

The Sony SA-RS5 speakers come with a built-in battery that is claimed to offer 10 hours of battery life. A 10-minute charge is good enough for 90 minutes of usage. The wireless speakers come with a dual AC power connection as well and can be connected wirelessly to compatible soundbars.

Meanwhile, Sony recently also unveiled a new 85-inch TV that comes with features such as Cognitive Processor XR, XR Backlight Master, Acoustic Surface Audio+, and others. The Sony Bravia XR-85X95K TV is loaded with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, including 4K 120fps, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Auto HDR Tone Auto Game Mode.

