Sony Float Run Wireless Sports Neckband Launched In India: All Details

Sony has launched a new set of wireless earbuds in India called the Float Run. The new earbuds are designed for runners and athletes with features like an IPX4 splashproof rating, pressure-free design, flexible neckband and more. So here are all the details you should know about the Float Run neckband.

Sony Float Run: Price, Availability

The Float Run will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the ShopatSC portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from today, January 4, 2024, onwards. It is priced at Rs 10,990 and is available in a single black colour.

Sony Float Run: Features

Sony claims that the Float Run offers important features to runners or athletes, including a lightweight design with a flexible neckband that does not slip when in motion and a pressure-free design that sits off the ears, so runners no longer need to worry about sweat or chafing.

Additionally, Float Run headphones were tested with accessories, including hats and sunglasses, meaning they shouldn’t come in your way if you wear them alongside the neckband while working out. The neckband has an open-type design that eliminates echo of your body’s sounds, like footsteps, chewing or heavy breathing.

In addition, the Float Run design allows your music to naturally mix with ambient sounds and be formed by your ear shape, according to Sony. The result is a more spatial and natural listening experience.

The neckband is rated to last for up to 10 hours when fully charged. A 10-minute charge should be enough for an hour. They also have a USB-C charging port and a built-in mic for taking calls. With various controls built in, users can control playback and access their smartphone’s voice assistant conveniently. Lastly, they are IPX4-rated for splash resistance.