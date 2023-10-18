Sony PS5 Pro specs leaked: What to expect?

Sony’s PS5 gaming console has been a hit since it debuted back in 2020 and a mid-cycle refresh from the brand is pending. While it did make it slimmer with a recent update to the design, fans have been expecting a PS5 Pro to debut soon that would have upgraded internals. Now, a new leak sheds light on which specifications could see an upgrade in the potential Sony PS5 Pro.

The leak from RedGamingTech on X (formerly Twitter) states the PS5 Pro specs would include an 8-core custom AMD Zen 2 CPU running at around 4 GHz. Sony reportedly considered a Zen 4 architecture for the CPU but decided to stay with the current generation design itself which might be a bummer for many.

However, the current PlayStation 5 features an RDNA 2-based GPU with 36 CUs clocked at up to 2.23GHz. The PS5 5 Pro, on the other hand, is rumoured to come with an upgraded RDNA 3 hybrid GPU. This GPU is expected to comprise of 60 CUs, with clock speeds ranging from 2.5GHz to 2.8GHz. Furthermore, the PS5 Pro should pack 16 GB GDDR6 RAM, with 2-4 GB DDR5 allocated for the operating system.

All of these upgrades should ideally result in a more efficient yet powerful and stable performance at higher frame rates. The leaker didn’t state any pricing details for the Sony PS5 Pro but with it’s specifications revealed, one can expect that the development is underway and we may see an announcement from the brand in the near future.

As for the recent redesign of the console, the biggest change in this design is the addition of modular disc drive for the digital edition PS5. In addition, it has reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24%. While the 2020 model had two plates on either sides of the console which covered the internals, there are now four separate cover panels.